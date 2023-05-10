Canadians to get first look at new passport design. What is changing?

Send this page to someone via email

Travelling could soon look and feel a little different for Canadians.

The federal government is set to showcase on Wednesday morning an all-new passport design that has been a decade in making.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and Families Minister Karina Gould will unveil the redesigned passport, which has been updated from cover to cover with enhanced security features, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

“This passport redesign began in 2013 as a regular process to prevent counterfeiting by integrating new and more modern security features and design techniques,” IRCC said in a press release Tuesday.

The unveiling will take place at the Ottawa International Airport at 9.30 a.m. ET.

The ministers will also take questions from the media.

The Canadian passport is ranked 26th globally, according to the Passport Index. Canadian passport holders can get visa-free entry into 115 countries and can get a visa on arrival in 51 countries.

The federal government says it has resumed processing domestic passport applications after nearly two weeks of disruptions due to the public servants’ strike that ended on May 1.

However, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is warning that people may experience longer lineups at passport offices and Service Canada centres due to a higher volume of applications.