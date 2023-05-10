Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Paul Band First Nation woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 1:03 am
FILE: RCMP at Paul Band First Nation in Parkland County, west of Edmonton. December 21, 2014. View image in full screen
FILE: RCMP at Paul Band First Nation in Parkland County, west of Edmonton. December 21, 2014. Global News
A second-degree murder charge was laid in a fatal knife attack earlier this month on a First Nation west of Edmonton in Parkland County.

Police were called to Paul Band First Nation on May 2 for reports of someone suffering a knife injury.

Saundra Bearhead, who was 33, was rushed to an Edmonton hospital, but died of her injuries five days later.

An investigation by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

Blake Bird is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Stony Plain provincial court on Wednesday, May 10.

CrimeHomicideEdmonton crimeSecond Degree MurderAlberta crimeParkland CountyStony PlainAlberta HomicideAlberta RCMP major crimes unitPaul Band First NationPaul BandBlake BirdPaul Band First Nation homicideSaundra Bearhead
© 2023 The Canadian Press

