Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Paul Band First Nation woman

A second-degree murder charge was laid in a fatal knife attack earlier this month on a First Nation west of Edmonton in Parkland County.

Police were called to Paul Band First Nation on May 2 for reports of someone suffering a knife injury.

Saundra Bearhead, who was 33, was rushed to an Edmonton hospital, but died of her injuries five days later.

An investigation by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

Blake Bird is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Stony Plain provincial court on Wednesday, May 10.