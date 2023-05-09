SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

B.C. flooding prompts new evacuation orders in Cache Creek

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 10:37 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 9'
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 9
WATCH: Forecast models are projecting an extreme heat wave in B.C. for this time of year. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has more details in the Tues., May 9, 2023 forecast.
Just as flood conditions appeared to be improving in the hard-hit community of Cache Creek, B.C., officials have issued a new evacuation order.

People on 24 properties have been told to leave immediately due to rising floodwaters from the Bonaparte River.

The evacuation order area includes the Sage and Sands mobile home park off the Trans-Canada Highway, as well as more than 20 homes on Old Cariboo Road, Nugget Road and Collins Road — all near the river.

DriveBC has also warned travellers that Highway 1 is facing heavy congestion through the community due to flooding, and is warning of major delays.

It says travel on the route is not recommended, and is urging people to take Highway 5 or Highway 97 as alternate routes.

Cache Creek remains under a local state of emergency, due to flood waters that inundated parts of the community last week.

That flooding began to recede Sunday, resulting in a number of previous evacuation orders and alerts being rescinded.

On Monday, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said lighter than expected rain over the weekend had resulted in a “period of stabilization” for flood-stricken Cache Creek and Grand Forks.

However, an early season heat wave with temperatures as high as 10 C above seasonal averages due to arrive next weekend could cause new problems as snowmelt speeds up.

FloodingBC FloodingBC FloodsDisasterBC FloodEvacuation Ordercache creekcache creek floodCache Creek floodscache creek evacuation order
