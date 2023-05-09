Doctors demand changes to Quebec’s health care reform bill

Send this page to someone via email

Some of the Quebec’s most powerful doctors’ groups squared off with the province’s health minister in Quebec City today.

During hearings on Bill 15, the government’s plan to reform the health care system, some expressed their anger about aspects of the proposed plan.

“It’s an authoritarian, centralizing, coercive approach,” said Dr. Marc-André Amyot, the president of the Federation of General Practitioners.

Amyot told Global News the government did not consult or negotiate with family doctors before presenting a new model that has the potential to bury them in extra tasks they’re too busy to do.

“Some of them will simply quit,” he said in an interview. “Twenty-five per cent of the family physicians are older than 60 years old.”

It’s a big week for Health Minister Christian Dubé and Bill 15, his legacy-defining legislation that pledges to repair the broken health network

Influential groups representing doctors, nurses and unions are sharing concerns directly with the minister at hearings at the National Assembly.

“One out of two doctors estimates that reform will not become reality the way the bill is right now,” Quebec’s College of Physicians president Dr. Mauril Gaudreault told Dubé, citing a survey of 1,300 doctors.

The College of Physicians told Dubé patients need a strong voice in the new system.

“The first concern is to make sure that patients have a say in this whole system and this whole new project that’s on the table,” said Dr. Nathalie Saad, vice-president of the Quebec College of Physicians.

The College of Physicians is worried centralization will push doctors out of major decisions, which could cause them to become disengaged.

“We need an administrative model that allows physicians to have a say in this whole administrative structure. We don’t want to narrow down power to a very specific individual within the system,” said Saad.

The College also says the reform is too hospital centric, and that adjustments need to be made to emphasize local care.

They do, however, feel the minister is open to change

“There is a sense of openness and yes, we hope that the recommendations we’re making are going to be considered,” said Saad.

Medical specialists have been critical of the bill from the start. They also expressed concern about doctors being left out of key management decisions.

“Doctors will be underrepresented,” said Dr. Vincent Oliva, president of Quebec’s Federation of Medical Specialists.

Christian Dubé will continue hearing from concerned groups this week, including nurses unions, psychologists and medical students, among others.