Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec promises efficiency and accountability in new health reform plan

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 7:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s massive health-care reform to alter 35 laws'
Quebec’s massive health-care reform to alter 35 laws
WATCH: Health Minister Christian Dubé has tabled a massive new bill that promises sweeping changes in the health-care system. The law will create a new agency called Santé Québec which the minister says will allow the province's health-care system to become better managed and more patient-centered. But as Global's Dan Spector reports, some aren't as optimistic.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health Minister Christian Dubé has unveiled Quebec’s new plan to reform the province’s health system and make it more efficient.

Bill 15 has more than 1,200 articles and will change no fewer than 35 laws.

“It’s not normal that we have 800,000 people waiting for an appointment, that doesn’t make sense,” Dubé said at a press conference in Quebec City.

Perhaps the bill’s flagship initiative is the creation of a new body called Santé Québec. No more will you need to struggle through those pesky CIUSSS and CISSS acronyms.

Each of those agencies will be replaced with a local division of Santé Québec.

The minister says under the new agency, Quebec’s 350,000 health workers will all have the same employer. He believes this will make it easier to move people around to where the needs are the greatest, saying professionals will be able to change institutions without losing seniority.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman ‘disturbing’

The manager of each Santé Québec division will be responsible for all the facilities in their area, and each institution will have a director on site.

Citing the finger-pointing over the Herron crisis during the pandemic, Dubé said he feels accountability has been lacking.

“We just want to have a local manager responsible for each establishment, for each installation,” he explained.

More on Politics

Dubé says the bill represents a change in philosophy that will focus more on patients. It comes with a new “national complaints commissioner” to assure patient complaints make it all the way up the hierarchy, and promises to make the health system an attractive place to work.

“We would like them to be proud to work,” Dubé said of health professionals, explaining he felt in recent years pride in the health network had dissipated.

Not everyone is enthused about the minister’s proposal.

Medical specialists , who will be asked to do more work outside their expertise in the new system, called  the health ministry “confrontational” in a statement.

Dubé recognized there is work ahead to come to an agreement with the specialists that will work for both sides.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alleged Quebec cop killer was on probation, had history of mental health problems

“The minister has to prove to everybody and demonstrate to everybody how patient care will be improved by this, because at first glance, it’s not visible to us,” said Liberal health critic André Fortin.

Though Dubé says Santé Québec will give more power to people on the ground, critics say the new agency sounds like more centralization. Whoever is chosen to lead it will be responsible for the management of the health system.

“Everything should not be decided at the headquarters, in Quebec City,” said CSN president Caroline Senneville.

There are concerns the government will just be able to blame that agency for problems.

“It is very much a shield for the the health minister to protect himself against his own ministerial responsibility,” said Fortin.

There’s no intention to rush Bill 15 through. There will be several months  of  debate, discussion and consultation  before it’s adopted, and much more time until it’s implemented.

 

Related News
Quebec healthChristian DubeHealth MinisterAndre FortinQuebec Health ReformCaroline SennevilleQuebec health systemSanté Quebec
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers