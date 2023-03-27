Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Several southern Ontario public health units warn whooping cough on the rise

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Why pregnant women should get the flu and whooping cough vaccine'
Why pregnant women should get the flu and whooping cough vaccine
RELATED: Pregnant women with influenza are more than twice as likely to be hospitalized as other women. And 69 per cent of reported whooping cough deaths occur in babies who are less than two months old. The CDC recommends that pregnant women get the flu shot at any time during their pregnancy. – Oct 11, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several public health units in southwestern Ontario say they’ve seen a spike in cases of whooping cough and are urging residents to get vaccinated against the respiratory illness that can be particularly severe in young children.

Southwestern Public Health — which serves Oxford County, Elgin County and St. Thomas, Ont. — said it recorded 82 cases of whooping cough from January 2022 to the end of this February.

“This was 40 per cent of the provincial total from that time period,” Dr. Ninh Tran, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, said in an interview.

“It’s a significant increase … that is certainly striking.”

Previous years have seen annual caseloads in the single digits, Tran said.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, can see a person’s cough intensify to the point where a “whooping” sound is heard when they try to catch their breath, Tran said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Elgin, Oxford counties have 40% of recent whooping cough cases in Ontario

Lower rates of immunization against whooping cough could be a factor in the rise in cases, he said.

“In our region, we have relatively lower rates of immunization compared to others,” Tran said.

“We’ve had a few cases that were hospitalized. That’s why we just really need folks to get up-to-date on their immunization.”

More on Health

Huron Perth Public Health, which serves Stratford, Wingham, Listowel and Clinton, said it has confirmed at least 21 cases of whooping cough so far this year. In 2022, there were only three cases.

“The illness can be serious for infants younger than 12 months of age who are not vaccinated, or who have not received all doses of the pertussis vaccine,” Dr. Miriam Klassen, the medical officer of health for Huron Perth, wrote in a statement.

“Young children have the highest risk for severe complications, such as hospitalization and death, if they get sick.”

Trending Now

Klassen said the COVID-19 pandemic might have put residents of southern Ontario behind on routine immunizations, and urged residents to catch up on their vaccines.

Read more: Public health says whooping cough cases rise in Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin

Story continues below advertisement

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said there had been “a recent dramatic rise” in whooping cough cases in its region. It said last week that it counted 18 cases since November 2022.

“Cases have predominately been clustered in the Leamington and Kingsville communities, and exclusively in children who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” it wrote in a statement, urging residents to get vaccinated.

The health unit noted that the cough brought on by pertussis can be so severe that it can cause vomiting. If left untreated in infants, young children and the elderly, it “can lead to complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, brain damage, hospitalization and death.”

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said it recorded 12 cases over the fall and winter, which is “higher than normal for the region.”

“Many individuals may be behind in their vaccinations because they were unable to get them due to COVID-19,” it wrote in a statement. “Now is the time to get fully vaccinated as we engage in more community activities.”

Ontariosouthwestern public healthOntario healthWhooping CoughOntario VaccineOntario Public Healthpublic health unitWhopping cough Ontario
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers