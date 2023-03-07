Menu

Video link
Headline link
Health

Public health says whooping cough cases rise in Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 7, 2023 12:13 pm
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health's office. View image in full screen
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health's office. Brian McKechnie / Global News
It appears that whooping cough is making a comeback in our region.

The Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin Public Health Unit says there have been 12 reported cases of whooping cough (or pertussis) since the fall.

They said in a news release that the number of cases is higher than normal for the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer says whooping cough is particularly dangerous for children under the age of one and others who are not fully vaccinated.

She goes on to say while they have only seen a few cases to date, individuals who are infected may end up in hospitals or could prove to be fatal.

Public health says many people are behind on their vaccinations for whooping cough and other diseases due to COVID-19.

It says symptoms of whooping cough are similar to a cold, including runny nose, sneezing, and coughing. A child may develop breathing problems or give a loud “whoop” sound when breathing in.

Anyone who shows these symptoms should see their family doctor or health care provider.

 

Public healthKitchener newsGuelph NewsChildrenVaccinationinfectionWhooping CoughPertussisGuelph-Wellington-Dufferin
