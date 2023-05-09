Person in hospital after daytime shooting in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

A person was sent to hospital after a shooting in Dartmouth Tuesday afternoon.

In a brief release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Primrose Street around 3:45 p.m. One person was taken to hospital for treatment.

“There is a police presence in the area, and we ask the public to avoid the area to allow officers to conduct the investigation,” it said.

The release did not say what condition the victim was in or if they are looking for a suspect. A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The investigation is in the early stages and a further information will follow when it becomes available,” the release said.

This is the second shooting to take place in Dartmouth in a week. Last Tuesday, police also responded to a report of a shooting on Murray Hill Drive around 11 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been made in that case.