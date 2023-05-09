Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person in hospital after daytime shooting in Dartmouth: Halifax police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 3:55 pm
A person was sent to hospital after a shooting in Dartmouth Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A person was sent to hospital after a shooting in Dartmouth Tuesday afternoon. Reynold Gregor/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person was sent to hospital after a shooting in Dartmouth Tuesday afternoon.

In a brief release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Primrose Street around 3:45 p.m. One person was taken to hospital for treatment.

“There is a police presence in the area, and we ask the public to avoid the area to allow officers to conduct the investigation,” it said.

The release did not say what condition the victim was in or if they are looking for a suspect. A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The investigation is in the early stages and a further information will follow when it becomes available,” the release said.

Trending Now

This is the second shooting to take place in Dartmouth in a week. Last Tuesday, police also responded to a report of a shooting on Murray Hill Drive around 11 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been made in that case.

More on Crime
Nova ScotiaShootingHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouth shootingShooting VictimPrimrose StreetPrimrose Street Shootingprimrose street shooting dartmouth
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers