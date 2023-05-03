Shooting in Dartmouth leaves man with potentially life-threatening injuries

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Dartmouth Tuesday night.
In a brief statement, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a shooting call on Murray Hill Drive shortly after 11 p.m.
It said one man was found and taken to hospital “with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.”
Reached by email, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod refused to say if anyone was arrested or if the suspect was at large.
“The investigation is in early stages. Further information will be provided when it becomes available,” he wrote.
He said there will be a continued police presence on Murray Hill Drive throughout the day as the investigation continues, and advised the public to take alternative routes if possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.
