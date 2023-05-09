Three youths injured in ‘serious’ Chilliwack crash

Send this page to someone via email

Three youths were hit and injured in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday morning.

RCMP confirms officers were called at 7:50 a.m. to the area of Keith Wilson Road and Lindys Drive.

Police said a vehicle was travelling west on Keith Wilson when it hit three youths who were crossing the street at a marked crosswalk.

Two of the youths have since been released from the hospital with minor injuries, police confirmed, while the third is undergoing further medical examinations but is expected to be released Tuesday.

The Lower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called to investigate.

RCMP said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage around the area of Keith Wilson between Tyson Road and Lindys Drive, between 7:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604 792-4611 and quote file 23-17705.

#LMDICARS has deployed to Keith Wilson Rd and Lindys Dr, #Chilliwack for a serious vehicle incident involving multiple pedestrians. The intersection is closed to all traffic. Expect the closure to last several hours while we investigate. @AM730Traffic @CityNewsTraffic @LMDRCMP — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) May 9, 2023

1:33 Chilliwack fatal crash victims remembered