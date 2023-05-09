Menu

Politics

Alberta NDP says they will upgrade to hockey arenas and community associations if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2023 1:49 pm
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley makes a campaign announcement in Calgary, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Albertans go to the polls on May 29. View image in full screen
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley makes a campaign announcement in Calgary, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Albertans go to the polls on May 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta’s NDP says it will bring in a program to build and improve community associations, hockey arenas and ball diamonds in communities across the province if it is elected on May 29.

It says the program, dubbed Hometown Alberta, would create 1,500 jobs over three years.

Leader Rachel Notley says it will also build stronger communities by supporting municipalities and non-profits to build, repair or expand local facilities.

She says the program would increase grant funding by 50 per cent to $75 million annually and add another $100 million annual capital investment through partnerships.

Notley made the announcement in Lethbridge, Alta., where one of the local NDP candidates says it could mean improvements to seniors centres, pave the way for a new civic commons and provide an opportunity to twin the Logan Boulet Arena.

Logan’s dad, Toby Boulet, says the effect on young athletes would be profound.

“As a former coach and teacher, I know it is important for our kids to be able to practice sports and grow skills in our communities. It’s what helps them grow and succeed as people,” he said at the announcement in Lethbridge.

“This arena is part of Logan’s legacy, as is the continued rise in organ donation and our shared love of sport in this great province, both of which only have room to grow in the years to come.”

Logan Boulet was one of 16 people who died in Saskatchewan after a transport truck went through a stop sign and into the path of a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in 2018.

More on Politics
Alberta politicsNDPAlberta LegislatureRachel NotleyAlberta NDPAlberta electionAlberta election 2023New ArenaHockey ArenaAlberta arenaelection 2023
© 2023 The Canadian Press

