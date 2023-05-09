Suspected arsonist arrested for Penticton Toyota inferno

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton, B.C., man has been charged in relation to a 2022 fire that seriously damaged an automotive dealership.

On May 5, after a lengthy arson investigation into a fire in May 2022 at the Penticton Toyota dealership, Donald Richard Lorenzetto, 40, has been charged with two counts of arson and mischief over $5,000.

He was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the blaze with another person who apparently has not been charged. Lorenzetto has been in custody since.

“This was a difficult and labour-intensive investigation that led us to determine the cause and subsequent person responsible. Recognizing the immediate and long-lasting impact on the community, we exhausted all investigative efforts that allowed us to make this arrest,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

“It takes gathering substantial evidence before charges can be approved, and your cooperation and understanding throughout this process have been crucial. By working together, we can continue to make our neighborhoods safe and secure for all residents.”

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. that day. Penticton Fire Department said it quickly developed and plumes of smoke were visible across the city.

It took four hours to get the blaze under control and the damage took a toll on those who go there every day for work.

“It’s very hard to watch what you do, what you love to do and your life’s work burning down in front of you and that is a very almost unexplainable feeling,” Larry Pidperyhora Jr., Penticton Toyota general manager, said at the time.

“They were able to get it under control and thankfully able to save our showroom and our main structure of the building. The building thankfully didn’t completely burn to the ground.”