Guelph professor a finalist for Trillium book award

A University of Guelph professor is on the short list for the 2023 Trillium Book Award for Poetry.

Madhur Anand, an ecology professor in the School of Environmental Sciences, has a book out titled Parasitic Oscillations.

According to a news release, Anand’s book is a collection of poems about ambiguous grief that is “very personal,” and draws from her experiences in both art and science as someone living between the cultures of North America and India.

The book appeared on a number of top lists, including the Globe and Mail Top 100 Book.

This is Anand’s third book and second collection of poetry. Her first collection of poems, A New Index for Predicting Catastrophes, was a finalist for the 2016 Trillium award.

Her 2020 memoir, This Red Line Goes Straight to Your Heart, won the Governor General’s Literary Award for non-fiction.

The winner of the 2023 Trillium Book Award for Poetry will be announced during a private ceremony on Tuesday, June 20 in Toronto hosted by CBC’s Heather Hiscox.