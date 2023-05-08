Fire at former Cambridge sports bar deemed suspicious: police

An investigation is underway into a fire at a former sports bar in Cambridge.
Fire crews from five stations were called a building on King Street East at Lowther Street in the Preston district late Saturday night.
That building once housed the Hopper as well as several residential units.
A total of 40 firefighters battled the blaze and managed to put it out early Sunday morning.
No injuries were reported.
A neighbouring seniors home had to be evacuated because of the smoke and poor air quality. They were helped by the Red Cross and Region of Waterloo Social Service.
Cambridge Fire Prevention Officer Eric Yates says there were some people inside the building at the time.
Waterloo Regional Police have been brought in to help investigate the fire which is being deemed as suspicious.
A spokesperson for the City of Cambridge tells Global News in an email that the investigation will impact those using King Street until the building is demolished and the debris is cleared.
