Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing over 50 charges after ‘tags’ sprayed across buildings in downtown Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 4:54 pm
Police have charged a man for spray painting tags onto structures in downtown Brantford, Ont. View image in full screen
Police have charged a man for spray painting tags onto structures in downtown Brantford, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a man is facing over 50 charges in connection with spray-painting graffiti across multiple structures in Brantford, Ont.

Investigators say some 90 ‘tags’ were painted at 52 different downtown addresses targeted by the 38-year-old accused over several days in April.

He’s facing 52 counts of mischief under $5,000, say police.

The accused was arrested at a Colborne Street East location early evening on April 25.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
Related News
GraffitiBrantfordBrantford PoliceBrant Countybrantford graffitidowntown brantfordgraffiti investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers