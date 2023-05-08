Man facing over 50 charges after ‘tags’ sprayed across buildings in downtown Brantford

Police say a man is facing over 50 charges in connection with spray-painting graffiti across multiple structures in Brantford, Ont.
Investigators say some 90 ‘tags’ were painted at 52 different downtown addresses targeted by the 38-year-old accused over several days in April.
He’s facing 52 counts of mischief under $5,000, say police.
The accused was arrested at a Colborne Street East location early evening on April 25.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.
