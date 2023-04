Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital, including a 13-year-old, after a school bus crashed Tuesday in the north end of Brantford, Ont.

Police say the single-vehicle collision happened around 4 p.m. near Park Road North and Governors Road East.

Injuries to the two involved, an adult driver and child, were not serious and investigators are seeking witnesses or surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.