Politics

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis re-election confirmed after weekend recount

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 8:46 am
Brantford city staff tally sheets and summaries during a ballot box recount on Saturday May 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Brantford city staff tally sheets and summaries during a ballot box recount on Saturday May 6, 2023. City Of Brantford
A Saturday recount of Brantford’s 2022 run for mayor did see a change in municipal election results — a slight increase in Kevin Davis’ margin of victory.

City clerks undertook the recount following a court order granted on an application from runner-up Dave Wrobel, requesting the action to seek the validity of the election after losing by some 200 votes in October.

Following the May 6 recount by hand, Davis garnered three extra votes to put his total to 9,223 from the 9,220 originally tallied in last year’s election.

Wroebel’s tally also changed, he picked up one more vote to move to 9,013.

The margin of victory moved from the 208, tallied in October, to 210 as of Saturday.

The official results of the recount were:

Mayor Kevin Davis – 9,223

Dave Wrobel – 9,013

Ryan Smith – 1,490

John Turmel – 343

Davis, a lawyer by trade, has been mayor since winning the 2018 municipal election defeating long-time incumbent mayor Chris Friel.

The court-ordered recount was issued by a Superior Court justice on April 12 after Wrobel and the city came to an agreement to avoid a lengthy and expensive tax-funded legal process.

