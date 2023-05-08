Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis re-election confirmed after weekend recount

A Saturday recount of Brantford’s 2022 run for mayor did see a change in municipal election results — a slight increase in Kevin Davis’ margin of victory.
City clerks undertook the recount following a court order granted on an application from runner-up Dave Wrobel, requesting the action to seek the validity of the election after losing by some 200 votes in October.
Following the May 6 recount by hand, Davis garnered three extra votes to put his total to 9,223 from the 9,220 originally tallied in last year’s election.
Wroebel’s tally also changed, he picked up one more vote to move to 9,013.
The margin of victory moved from the 208, tallied in October, to 210 as of Saturday.
The official results of the recount were:
Mayor Kevin Davis – 9,223
Dave Wrobel – 9,013
Ryan Smith – 1,490
John Turmel – 343
Davis, a lawyer by trade, has been mayor since winning the 2018 municipal election defeating long-time incumbent mayor Chris Friel.
The court-ordered recount was issued by a Superior Court justice on April 12 after Wrobel and the city came to an agreement to avoid a lengthy and expensive tax-funded legal process.
