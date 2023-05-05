Menu

Politics

City of Brantford to recount 2022 mayoral race votes, by hand, Saturday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 9:19 am
The city of Brantford, Ont. is set to hold a recount of votes from the city's 2022 municipal election on Saturday. View image in full screen
The city of Brantford, Ont. is set to hold a recount of votes from the city's 2022 municipal election on Saturday. City of Brantford
Some six months after Brantford’s municipal election, the city clerk will undertake a recount of the 2022 race for mayor on Saturday.

The action comes after a court application was brought on by runner-up Dave Wrobel, requesting a hand recount of votes to seek the validity of the election.

Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice says the recount order, issued April 12, is the result of an agreement between Wrobel and the city reached in the dispute process.

Business owner and carpenter Wrobel lost to Davis by 208 votes in the October 24 election.

The recount will begin at 9 a.m. at city hall and is expected to take nine hours to complete.

Mayoral candidates will be allowed to be present for the recount along with one scrutineer at each recount station to observe.

Davis, a lawyer by trade, has been mayor since winning the 2018 municipal election defeating long-time incumbent mayor Chris Friel.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

