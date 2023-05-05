City of Brantford to recount 2022 mayoral race votes, by hand, Saturday

See more sharing options

Some six months after Brantford’s municipal election, the city clerk will undertake a recount of the 2022 race for mayor on Saturday.

The action comes after a court application was brought on by runner-up Dave Wrobel, requesting a hand recount of votes to seek the validity of the election.

Public Notice: City announces May 6th Mayoral Office recount process and procedureshttps://t.co/EgCt9FOU3R#Brantford | #BrantfordPublicNotice — City of Brantford (@CityofBrantford) May 4, 2023

Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice says the recount order, issued April 12, is the result of an agreement between Wrobel and the city reached in the dispute process.

Business owner and carpenter Wrobel lost to Davis by 208 votes in the October 24 election.

The recount will begin at 9 a.m. at city hall and is expected to take nine hours to complete.

Mayoral candidates will be allowed to be present for the recount along with one scrutineer at each recount station to observe.

Davis, a lawyer by trade, has been mayor since winning the 2018 municipal election defeating long-time incumbent mayor Chris Friel.