Splatsin First Nation chief suspended with pay pending hearing

The standing of Splatsin First Nation Kukpi7 Doug Thomas should be decided in the next couple of days.

Kukpi7 , or chief, Thomas is the focus of a two-day hearing dealing with two petitions, presumably related to complaints of mismanagement.

2:35 Federal government, B.C. and First Nation in Okanagan sign care co-ordination deal

“In accordance with Section 6 of the Splatsin Custom Election Code, Public Notice is hereby given that as of today April 28, Kukpi7 Doug Thomas is suspended with pay until the hearing of two petitions are resolved,” a band member said in an email.

“The complaint and appeals board has confirmed that the two petitions comply with the Splatsin Election Code and that the paid suspension will be in effect until the matter of the petitions are resolved.”

While the nature of the petitions was not disclosed, this hearing comes in the aftermath of a community push for a new election for chief and council.

What will happen after the hearing remains to be seen but it should provide some with the ability to express their concerns.

The blockade in April highlighted the tensions in the community.

With signs reading “call the vote” and “change now,” those demonstrating said the current council isn’t functioning well and has left the community divided.

“Give us a chance to at least try to get new people in because right now this leadership isn’t working and it has been stated over and over and over,” said Splatsin member Laureen Felix.

According to a court document, the majority of Splatsin council decided to order a new election last month.

However, that decision is being challenged in federal court by Coun. Beverly Thomas.

Thomas’ federal court filing seeks a judicial review of the decision to order a new election and asks for an order “setting aside” the council’s election call.

The judicial review application argues the council doesn’t have the authority under the band’s election code to call a new election in the middle of a council term.

The court challenge said Beverly Thomas is bringing this application “on behalf of Splatsin band members to have their democratic rights vindicated from the last election.”

At the time, Thomas said his priority was ensuring the rules are followed.

“It is not that I am against this election. I am against the process. This is my first term as chief under our election code and I want to ensure we follow the proper process: that everybody has a say about who should be nominated or whether or not this election should proceed,” Thomas said.