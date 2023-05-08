Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigates death of man in hospital days after his arrest in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 2:01 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances around the death of a 57-year-old man following an arrest in St. Catharines. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is seeking witnesses following the death of a man days after an arrest in St. Catharines, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) revealed the 57-year-old was involved in a domestic incident at a home in the area of Pelham Road and Powerview Avenue on May 3.

Officers allege the individual caused a disturbance in the front yard of the residence and after struggle had to be handcuffed.

Not long after the arrest, the man passed out and was subsequently transported to hospital by paramedics.

He died in hospital on Sunday.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information, including video or photos from the May 3 incident, to reach out to investigators online.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ottawa renews crackdown on gun, gang violence with $390M in funding'
Ottawa renews crackdown on gun, gang violence with $390M in funding

 

Related News
SIUSpecial Investigations UnitNiagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesDomestic Disputedomestic incidentPelham Roadpowerview avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers