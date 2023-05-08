SIU investigates death of man in hospital days after his arrest in St. Catharines

See more sharing options

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is seeking witnesses following the death of a man days after an arrest in St. Catharines, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) revealed the 57-year-old was involved in a domestic incident at a home in the area of Pelham Road and Powerview Avenue on May 3.

Officers allege the individual caused a disturbance in the front yard of the residence and after struggle had to be handcuffed.

Not long after the arrest, the man passed out and was subsequently transported to hospital by paramedics.

He died in hospital on Sunday.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information, including video or photos from the May 3 incident, to reach out to investigators online.