Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies after ‘ingesting substance’ in back of Toronto police cruiser: SIU

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 1:17 pm
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Peterobrough Police Service officer after a woman was injured during an arrest in January 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Peterobrough Police Service officer after a woman was injured during an arrest in January 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation into events surrounding the death of a man after he was arrested in Toronto on Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced the investigation Saturday morning, confirming a 32-year-old man had died after he was arrested by officers in Toronto.

The SIU investigates police-involved incidents, including those that result in death.

The watchdog said that on Friday morning, a man was arrested around Wellesley Street East and Jarvis Street. He was put into a police cruiser headed for the station.

The man then “ingested a substance” while in the police cruiser, which re-routed to hospital, the SIU said.

Later that day, he was pronounced dead, according to the SIU.

One SIU investigator and a forensic investigator were assigned to the case. The SIU said a post-mortem was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'SIU investigating incident after suspect fatally shot in Scarborough'
SIU investigating incident after suspect fatally shot in Scarborough
Related News
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSSIUSpecial Investigations UnitJarvis StreetWellesley Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers