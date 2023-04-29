Man dies after ‘ingesting substance’ in back of Toronto police cruiser: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation into events surrounding the death of a man after he was arrested in Toronto on Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced the investigation Saturday morning, confirming a 32-year-old man had died after he was arrested by officers in Toronto.

The SIU investigates police-involved incidents, including those that result in death.

The watchdog said that on Friday morning, a man was arrested around Wellesley Street East and Jarvis Street. He was put into a police cruiser headed for the station.

The man then “ingested a substance” while in the police cruiser, which re-routed to hospital, the SIU said.

Later that day, he was pronounced dead, according to the SIU.

One SIU investigator and a forensic investigator were assigned to the case. The SIU said a post-mortem was scheduled to take place on Sunday.