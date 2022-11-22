Ontario police watchdog appealing for witnesses following Toronto collision

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is appealing for witnesses after a multiple vehicle collision in Toronto.
The SIU said the collision occurred on Monday at around 2 p.m., on Kipling Avenue, near Rexdale Boulevard.
The agency said a Toronto police cruiser was following a “vehicle of interest” on Kipling Avenue.
“The driver of that vehicle struck another vehicle in the intersection at Redwater Drive,” the SIU said in a news release.
The SIU said a second vehicle was also struck and sustained “minor damage.”
According to the SIU, the driver of the vehicle of interest was arrested.
“Two people who were in the first vehicle that was struck were taken to hospital and diagnosed with serious injuries,” the SIU said.
The agency is now appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information or who may have videos of photos is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online.
