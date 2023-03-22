Ontario police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured in Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a car left the road near Belmont Lake, near Fergus Ont., leaving a man with serious injuries.

A release from the Special Investigations Unit says that just after midnight, Halton regional police officers attempted to pull over a black Chrysler 300 which had allegedly committed traffic violations in another jurisdiction.

The officers from Halton dropped off the chase after their attempt to pull the suspect vehicle over was unsuccessful.

Less than two hours later, the vehicle entered into Wellington County where provincial police officers also attempted to stop the Chrysler 300.

The SIU says that the car went into a ditch near Wellington Road 18 and 4 Line near Fergus.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

OPP would announce on Twitter Wednesday morning that the area had been blocked off as officers conducted their investigation.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.