Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Kingston, Ont. death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, has been called in to investigate the death of a man in downtown Kingston early this morning.

Police were called to the Chown parking garage on brock street just before 7 a.m.

The police call was for “suspicious activity” at the parking facility.

Police described the call as sensitive in nature and the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

Brock Street, right by Hotel Dieu hospital, was closed for most of the day during the police investigation.

The SIU is called in whenever an interaction with police leads to serious injury or death.

Story continues below advertisement