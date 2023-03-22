Menu

Canada

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Kingston, Ont. death

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 4:19 pm
The SIU is investigating a death in Downtown Kingston. View image in full screen
The SIU is investigating a death in Downtown Kingston. Global Kingston
The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, has been called in to investigate the death of a man in downtown Kingston early this morning.

Police were called to the Chown parking garage on brock street just before 7 a.m.

The police call was for “suspicious activity” at the parking facility.

Read more: 2 men facing charges in Belleville ‘grandparent scam’

Police described the call as sensitive in nature and the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

Brock Street, right by Hotel Dieu hospital, was closed for most of the day during the police investigation.

The SIU is called in whenever an interaction with police leads to serious injury or death.

