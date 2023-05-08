Menu

Canada

Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2023 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Elver fishing season halted in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick'
Elver fishing season halted in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has halted elver fishing in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The season typically runs until late May or early June, but DFO says too many eels have already been caught this year. As Alicia Draus reports, the concerns go beyond conservation. – Apr 17, 2023
The federal Fisheries Department says it has seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during a recent inspection.

Fisheries officers also seized a truck and trailer along with $15,792 in cash during the inspection Friday in Enfield, N.S., north of Halifax.

The federal government closed the fishery for baby eels in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for 45 days on April 15 after reports of poaching and of violence among fishers.

Officials say since the closure they have made 53 arrests and seized 123 kilograms of baby eels, 28 dip nets, 46 fish traps — known as fyke nets — four vehicles, a trailer and more than $15,000 in cash.

The arrest figure is an increase of 35 people over the 18 initially reported on Wednesday.

Commercial fishers have been calling for increased enforcement of the closure, and on Friday New Brunswick Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson demanded immediate action against poaching.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.

