Crime

Man charged in 2 Toronto store robberies from the same day

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 9:00 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto Police say a man is facing charges in connection with two retail store robberies from the same day.

Investigators said the first robbery happened on April 25 at a store near Bloor and Sherbourne streets.

A man walked up to the checkout counter and pulled out a knife, waving it around, police allege.

He made demands for cash and jumped onto the counter making “threatening gestures,” police said. The suspect was able to steal some cash before taking off.

Later that same day, police said they were called to another store for a robbery near Gerrard and Jarvis streets, a short distance from the first location.

Police said the man walked into the store, went to the checkout counter and pulled out a knife, yelling “move” to the employee.

Investigators said the suspect tried to open the cash register as he was behind the counter but was unable to open it. The suspect took lottery tickets instead and fled the store, police allege.

In an update on Monday, police said officers arrested 29-year-old Evens Bazelais Itil on Friday.

He faces two counts each of robbery with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and failing to comply with his probation.

