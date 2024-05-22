Traffic stop leads to early morning arrest for Selkirk, Man. duo

Send this page to someone via email

A duo from Selkirk, Man., had an unlucky experience at a traffic stop when Manitoba RCMP noticed a knife in the vehicle.

Police said they pulled the locals — age 34 and 54 — over on Selkirk’s Main Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, and while speaking with them, spotted the knife.

That led to the arrest of both people for possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up prescription medication, as well as other suspected drugs, weapons and more than $4,500 in cash.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The two suspects were released with an upcoming court date and face a number of charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.