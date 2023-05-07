Critical alert issued for ‘armed and dangerous suspect’ in Ponoka County, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has issued a critical alert for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in Ponoka County.

The alert was issued for everyone within 20 kilometres of Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County, including everyone in Maskwacis.

In a news release on Sunday evening, RCMP said officers were at a rural location near Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County to search for and arrest an armed suspect.

Mounties urged residents to shelter in place, secure all windows and doors and to not pick up anyone on the roadway.

At around 8:36 p.m., Ponoka RCMP issued another news release, saying officers were searching for an armed suspect last seen in the area and urged residents to be vigilant and cautious.

RCMP said officers are looking for Maskwacis resident Zachary Dylan Littlechild, 30, who is described as:

6’3” tall

249 pounds

Brown hair with blond tips

Short buzz cut

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing a Black shirt and track pants

Mounties told residents not to approach Littlechild and call 9-1-1 immediately because he is allegedly “armed and dangerous.”