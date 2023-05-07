Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Critical alert issued for ‘armed and dangerous suspect’ in Ponoka County, Alta.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 11:15 pm
RCMP said officers are looking for Maskwacis resident Zachary Dylan Littlechild, 30, who was last seen in Ponoka County, Alta. on May 7, 2023. View image in full screen
RCMP said officers are looking for Maskwacis resident Zachary Dylan Littlechild, 30, who was last seen in Ponoka County, Alta. on May 7, 2023. Ponoka RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta has issued a critical alert for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in Ponoka County.

The alert was issued for everyone within 20 kilometres of Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County, including everyone in Maskwacis.

In a news release on Sunday evening, RCMP said officers were at a rural location near Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County to search for and arrest an armed suspect.

Mounties urged residents to shelter in place, secure all windows and doors and to not pick up anyone on the roadway.

At around 8:36 p.m., Ponoka RCMP issued another news release, saying officers were searching for an armed suspect last seen in the area and urged residents to be vigilant and cautious.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said officers are looking for Maskwacis resident Zachary Dylan Littlechild, 30, who is described as:

  •  6’3” tall
  •  249 pounds
  • Brown hair with blond tips
  • Short buzz cut
  • Blue eyes
  • Last seen wearing a Black shirt and track pants

Mounties told residents not to approach Littlechild and call 9-1-1 immediately because he is allegedly “armed and dangerous.”

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPAlbertaAlberta crimePonokaPonoka RCMPShelter in PlacePonoka Countyponoka shelter in place
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers