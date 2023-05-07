‘The justice system failed us’: One-year anniversary memorial marks Coquitlam stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

Family and friends gathered at the spot to remember Anton Ossipchuk and make a call for justice, Sunday.

Outside Glen Elementary School in Coquitlam, a small gathering was held in memory of the one-year anniversary of the stabbing death of 29-year-old Anton Ossipchuk.

“It’s really heartbreaking for our family. We haven’t yet closure on our son’s death,” Victor Ossipchuk said.

Ossipchuk’s friend John Sobhani said the two had walked their dogs in that area many times before, but one night last May, there was an altercation.

Words were exchanged with three other men and after an incident happened as one of their dogs approached the group.

Ossipchuk was stabbed several times and died.

An arrest was made but there were no charges. The BC Prosecution Service said, “After a careful review of all the investigative materials submitted by IHIT investigators, no charges were approved in the case.”

The family said they were told the main reason charges were not laid was on the basis of self- defence.

“When you deem something like this as self-defence, you’re rubbing Anton’s name through the dirt,” Sobhani said.

During the memorial, friends and family said the justice system has failed them.

“I (am) totally crushed. In addition to our son being brutally murdered, it’s another stab in the back from crown counsel,” Victor said. “The justice system failed us.”

The grieving father said there must be charges to provide justice for his son and ensure a safer community.