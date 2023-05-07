Menu

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in crash involving Toronto bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 4:44 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a Toronto bus.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were called to the area of Weston and Albion roads to the scene of a collision.

Toronto police said the crash involved a Toronto Transit Commission bus and resulted in multiple injuries.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Two other men were taken to a local hospital in stable conditions.

Roads in the area were closed after the collision.

