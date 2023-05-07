Menu

Fire

Evacuation alert issued for Doig River First Nation due wildfire near Alberta border

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 2:59 pm
Evacuation alert issued for areas in Doig River First Nation.
Evacuation alert issued for areas in Doig River First Nation.
A evacuation alert has been issued for the Doig River First Nation territory in B.C. due to the threat of the Boundary Lake wildfire burning close to the Alberta-B.C. border.

Doig River First Nation information officer Thomas Whitton says residents in that area need to take necessary steps to prepare for evacuation.

A local state of emergency has been declared as well by the Doig River First Nation.

Residents are being asked to have a to-go bag ready filled with items including face masks, prescriptions, change of clothing, extra set of car keys, credit cards, important documents and anything else one may find essential.

Members are not required to leave their homes at this time, however, they are urged to stay inside and avoid any strenuous outdoor activities.

“Close all doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering and use air conditioners and fans to keep cool,” said Whitton. “We implore you to take this alert seriously and to take all necessary precautions to ensure your safety.”

As of Sunday morning, the Boundary Lake wildfire was listed at 1,900 hectares in size on the BC Wildfire Service fires of note page.

There were three Initial Attack Crews responding to the wildfire as well as four helicopters, according to BCWS.

An evacuation order was issued Saturday for a number of areas in the Peace River Regional District.

Drivers are being advised to avoid using Highway 64 due to poor visibility.

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.

WildfireBC WildfireBC Wildfire ServiceAlberta wildfireEvacuation Orderevacuation alertbcwsPeace River Regional DistrictAlberta BC borderHighway 64Doig River First NationBoundary Lake wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

