City warns of upcoming road closures due to WPS half marathon, construction

A number of road closures will go into effect the next few days, with some being shut down for a lot longer than others.

Sunday is the WPS Half Marathon and that will result in WB Corydon Avenue between Park Boulevard North and Conservatory Drive being closed from 7:15 – 9 a.m.

Westbound Wellington will close from Guelph Street to Assiniboine Park from 6-11 a.m. as will NB Park Boulevard North to Wellington Crescent at the same time.

No parking will be permitted in the two EB curb lanes of Portage Avenue from Woodhaven Boulevard W to Douglas Park Boulevard from 2 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

When it comes to non-marathon related closures, NB Arlington Street between Portage Avenue and Salter Street will shut down on Sunday until May 19 for sewer work.

And a couple of temporary closures to note due to construction as Salter Street between Inkster Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue will closefrom Monday at 7 a.m. until September 26.

And Pembina Highway between Chevrier Boulevard and McGillivray Boulevard will have lane closures from Monday at 7 a.m. until September 30.

On Pembina, two lanes will be open to traffic at all times heading south, while northbound Pembina in that stretch will have two lanes during the morning rush hour, and then it will go down to one lane at all other times.