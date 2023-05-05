RCMP briefs: Attempted murder in Flin Flon, missing woman found dead in Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in several Northern Manitoba communities have responded to incidents in the last few days:

Thompson woman found dead

Officers found the body of 42-year-old Catherine Dumas Thursday, who had been reported missing a day before.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and an autopsy will be conducted.

Flin Flon attempted murder

Police say a 23-year-old woman from Flin Flon is in a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at a home in Flin Flon on Ross Street.

It happened Thursday night, when officers received a report of shots fired.

A 28-year-old man was also shot, according to police, and has serious injuries in hospital.

Investigators do not believe this was random.

Anyone with information, can contact Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Lynn Lake home invasion

A 69-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in his own home in Lynn Lake back on April 30, and suffered serious injuries.

Officers believe two men are responsible and say one of them was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, and was also heavy and short. The other man was dressed in black, including a mask and a bandana.

One of the suspects could go by the nickname “Sly”.

Anyone with information can call Lynn Lake RCMP at 204-356-8862, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.