Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP briefs: Attempted murder in Flin Flon, missing woman found dead in Thompson

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 10:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Northern Manitoba incidents'
Northern Manitoba incidents
RCMP reporting a number of incidents in Northern Manitoba, including a homicide in Little Grand Rapids, and an attempted murder in Flin Flon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in several Northern Manitoba communities have responded to incidents in the last few days:

 

Thompson woman found dead

Officers found the body of 42-year-old Catherine Dumas Thursday, who had been reported missing a day before.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and an autopsy will be conducted.

 

Flin Flon attempted murder

Police say a 23-year-old woman from Flin Flon is in a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at a home in Flin Flon on Ross Street.

It happened Thursday night, when officers received a report of shots fired.

Story continues below advertisement

A 28-year-old man was also shot, according to police, and has serious injuries in hospital.

Investigators do not believe this was random.

Anyone with information, can contact Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Trending Now

 

Lynn Lake home invasion

A 69-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in his own home in Lynn Lake back on April 30, and suffered serious injuries.

Officers believe two men are responsible and say one of them was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, and was also heavy and short. The other man was dressed in black, including a mask and a bandana.

One of the suspects could go by the nickname “Sly”.

Anyone with information can call Lynn Lake RCMP at 204-356-8862, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

 

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPThompsonFlin FlonLynn Lake
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers