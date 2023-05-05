Suspect surrendered to Edmonton police after hours of negotiation

See more sharing options

Edmonton Police Services responded to a complaint Thursday at around 11:50 a.m. of a male suspect breaking into a unit with a firearm.

Police closed the area of 101 street between 129 avenue and 130 avenue and evacuated the people living in the units as a precaution.

The person who made the call to the police was able to flee the scene. The suspect and the person who contacted police are reported to know each other.

The suspect surrendered on Friday around 12:30 a.m. after several hours of negotiation.

No injuries were reported.

Charges are now pending against the 39-year-old suspect.