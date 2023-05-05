Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect surrendered to Edmonton police after hours of negotiation

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 6:12 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police departments downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alberta on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police departmentÕs downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alberta on April 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton Police Services responded to a complaint Thursday at around 11:50 a.m. of a male suspect breaking into a unit with a firearm.

Police closed the area of 101 street between 129 avenue and 130 avenue and evacuated the people living in the units as a precaution.

The person who made the call to the police was able to flee the scene. The suspect and the person who contacted police are reported to know each other.

Click to play video: 'True crime documentary sheds light on life and death of Canadian boxer Arturo Gatti'
True crime documentary sheds light on life and death of Canadian boxer Arturo Gatti
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect surrendered on Friday around 12:30 a.m. after several hours of negotiation.

Trending Now

No injuries were reported.

Charges are now pending against the 39-year-old suspect.

More on Crime
Edmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeAlberta crimeFirearmsBreak InEdmonton Police ServicesEdmonton Break Inedmonton chargessurrenderedpolice negotiations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers