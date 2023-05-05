City of Regina invests $113 million in infrastructure to kick off construction season

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has kicked off construction season.

The city is investing $113 million dollars for infrastructure improvements, which includes Albert Street from 3rd Avenue to 7th Avenue North, North McCarthy Boulevard from Sherwood Avenue to 9th Avenue North, and McDonald Street from Henderson Drive to Ross Avenue. The city will also invest $8 million dollars in the multi-year Revitalization Project on 11th avenue.

“We are improving and expanding Regina’s roadways and the water sewer and drinking water system,” said Kim Onrait, Citizen Services Executive Director. “We are committed to investing in infrastructure for residents today and into the future.”

Residents of Regina have already started experiencing some road delays as construction season kicks off. Understanding how much this will impact residents, the city has partnered with utility companies like SaskPower and SaskTel.

Story continues below advertisement

“To really coordinate the work that they need done and the city needs done so we lessen the impact on not only businesses but travelers’ residents and pedestrians,” said Chris Warre, Roadways and Transportation Director. “Ensuring that our workers are working around the hours providing 7-day construction coverage even with the contract ensure we are adding early bonuses for early completion and penalty for missing deadlines.”

The city said these construction projects will continue until October and drivers are encouraged to pay extra attention to road signs and slow down at construction sites so that everyone can survive this ordeal.

1:20 Spring construction underway in Regina