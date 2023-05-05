Man arrested after convenience store robbery reported in Whitby

See more sharing options

A 47-year-old man has been charged after a convenience store robbery in Whitby earlier this year, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the robbery occurred in February at a convenience store in the Dunlop Street and Brock Street South area.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and allegedly demanded cigarettes and cash while brandishing a knife.

Officers said the suspect fled on foot with a quantity of items.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

On Friday, 47-year-old Michael Carroll of no fixed address was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of weapons for the purpose of committing an offence.

Officers said Carroll was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.