2 suspects arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Markham

Two people have been charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Markham, police say.

York Regional Police said on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a black Toyota Camry on Ninth Line near Highway 407.

Police said the force’s automated licence play recognition (ALPR) system alerted the officer that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

According to police, the driver and passenger were arrested.

Officers said during the arrest, a search was conducted and multiple master keys, AirTags, cell phones and a large amount of money were allegedly seized.

Police said 28-year-old Georges-Junior Saint-Elien from Montreal, Quebec and 29-year-old Yekta Isik from Markham were arrested.

They were each charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and four counts of possession of an automobile master key.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.