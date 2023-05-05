Man seriously injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in Surrey, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Surrey’s Bear Creek area on Friday morning.

The shooting was reported in the driveway of a residence in the 8100 block of 144A Street. Police found the victim shortly after 8 a.m. and treated him until paramedics arrived.

About half an hour later, Surrey RCMP said they found a vehicle ablaze at 125A Street and Colebrook Road.



“The vehicle located on fire is similar in description to the suspect vehicle seen fleeing the area of the shooting, however further investigation is required to link the two incidents,” police said in a Friday news release.

RCMP believe the shooting was targeted, although the motive remains unclear. Police say anyone with information or video from the area can contact them at 604-599-0502.

