New compensation model announced for family doctors in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is moving to a blended capitation model for family doctors after physicians flagged the model that B.C. had in place.

Doctors will now get a base rate for a standard range of services for each patient, but will also get additional fee-for-service payments for extra services outside that standard range.

Saskatchewan health minister responds to retention rates among doctors, nurses serving rural communities

The province said it heard concerns about the traditional fee-for-service model from the Saskatchewan Medical Association.

It said this new model will also support recruitment and retention of doctors in family medicine.

“We are excited to be pursuing a compensation model that supports family physician-led team-based care and a more sustainable health care system in Saskatchewan,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said.

“We take the concerns and needs of our patients and family physicians very seriously and look forward to seeing this work advance.”

“This is very positive news for patients and physicians,” SMA President Dr. John Gjevre said.

“Family physicians are reassured to know that the government has heard their concerns and is moving forward with solutions that demonstrate they are a willing partner in addressing the challenges in our health care system.”

The government of Saskatchewan said the new payment model will take time to design through group efforts between the Saskatchewan Medical Association, Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Health.