Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

Saskatchewan offers more money to keep clinics open later

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 3:30 pm
Minister of Health Paul Merriman announced more funding to entice clinics to stay open after hours. View image in full screen
Minister of Health Paul Merriman announced more funding to entice clinics to stay open after hours. Adrian Raaber / Global News
The government of Saskatchewan is offering more money to physicians and clinics to entice them to stay open after hours.

Funding is being made available to after-hours urgent care and walk-in care with the aim of trying to improve patient access to family doctors.

Read more: Physician assistant licensing legislation introduced in Saskatchewan

“Ensuring patients have access to family physicians and primary care services remains a top priority for our government,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said.

Merriman said the government is working “closely” with the Saskatchewan Medical Association and is responding to the concerns of family physicians regarding fee-for-service.

“We know there is more work to do, and our government will continue to make record investments to build a stronger health care system that works for everyone.”

All community-based, full-service, fee-for-service family physicians will be eligible for an additional $8 to $12 per visit service in after-hours funding support.

The province said these changes could result in more care access for patients during evenings, weekends and holidays, and could potentially reduce the number of patients going to emergency rooms for less severe needs.

Read more: Sask. physician incentive more than quadrupling for rural and remote communities

“Patients’ access to family physicians is a serious problem and these measures — while not a comprehensive solution — will help with access while reducing the pressure on emergency departments,” said SMA president Dr. John Gjevre.

Gjevre said this could help clinics struggling with staffing or resources to offer extended hours.

“We continue to work with the Ministry of Health on other changes — including a move to physician-led care teams in the community — which will further help address the pressures our family physicians are experiencing, retain the community of Saskatchewan family physicians providing full-service family medicine, and make Saskatchewan an attractive place for future family physicians to work,” Gjevre added.

“We hope to see progress soon.”

