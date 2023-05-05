Saskatchewan fire crews respond to wildfires as they grow across the prairies

Send this page to someone via email

There are 14 active wildfires across Saskatchewan Friday morning.

That’s according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, which says there have been 72 fires this year already, compared to a five year average for this time of year sitting at 39.

The agency says five fires are contained at the moment, two are being assessed for their risk, one is requiring efforts to protect valuables in the area and six are not contained.

Large swaths of the province are considered at extreme or high risk according to the Fire Danger Map.

Fire bans are also in place across several rural municipalities across the province, which you can find a map of on the province’s website.

One of the fires, north of La Loche and south of Clearwater Dene Nation was declared a wildfire of note by the public safety agency on Thursday, noting heavy equipment, helicopter support and air tanker support was attending the flames.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency urges residents to contact their local municipality for wildfire status information, or reach out to the SPSA Protection Area offices, which the response areas and phone numbers can be found on the SPSA’s map.

Response Areas and Protection Bases Map pdf