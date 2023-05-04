Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Clearwater River Dene Nation in northern Sask. evacuated due to wildfire

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 2:45 pm
La Loche wild fire. View image in full screen
La Loche wild fire. Photo Courtesy: La Loche Wild Fire Group
A mandatory evacuation order was placed for the Clearwater River Dene Nation due to a wildfire and increased fire smoke.

Chief Teddy Clark stated in a post that the nation was advised by Saskatchewan Environment and Resource Management (SERM) to evacuate on Wednesday as the fire crossed the only highway into the community.

The community established an evacuation command centre at the Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN)  community hall to ensure a safe evacuation for all band members.

Clearwater River Dene Nation in northern Sask. evacuated due to wildfire - image View image in full screen
Photo courtesy: La Loche Wildfire

“Busses are currently en route to the community to take members to Meadow Lake or Lloydminster,” Chief Clark said.

“All members, especially elders, babies, young children, and any/all people with chronic health conditions and respiratory problems are urged to evacuate.”

According to a post by the CRDN, ground crews are working around the fire perimeter to secure the lines that pose the most threat to either community and local fire department crews are assisting.

More on Canada

“The fire is currently laying low, rank 1, but the winds are beginning to pick up,” the post said. “Ground crews are working on the west side of the road to secure the perimeter adjacent to the community. Two helicopters are bucketing to support crews.”

Clearwater River Dene Nation in northern Sask. evacuated due to wildfire - image View image in full screen

The CRDN of Clearwater River shares its southern border with the village of La Loche.

Global News will provide further updates as they become available.

Saskatchewan NewsWildfireEvacuationNorthern SaskatchewanLa LocheForest FireEvacuation OrderClearwater River Dene NationSaskatchewan Environment and Resource Management
