Clearwater River Dene Nation in northern Sask. evacuated due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

A mandatory evacuation order was placed for the Clearwater River Dene Nation due to a wildfire and increased fire smoke.

Chief Teddy Clark stated in a post that the nation was advised by Saskatchewan Environment and Resource Management (SERM) to evacuate on Wednesday as the fire crossed the only highway into the community.

The community established an evacuation command centre at the Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) community hall to ensure a safe evacuation for all band members.

View image in full screen Photo courtesy: La Loche Wildfire

“Busses are currently en route to the community to take members to Meadow Lake or Lloydminster,” Chief Clark said.

Story continues below advertisement

“All members, especially elders, babies, young children, and any/all people with chronic health conditions and respiratory problems are urged to evacuate.”

According to a post by the CRDN, ground crews are working around the fire perimeter to secure the lines that pose the most threat to either community and local fire department crews are assisting.

“The fire is currently laying low, rank 1, but the winds are beginning to pick up,” the post said. “Ground crews are working on the west side of the road to secure the perimeter adjacent to the community. Two helicopters are bucketing to support crews.”

The CRDN of Clearwater River shares its southern border with the village of La Loche.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will provide further updates as they become available.