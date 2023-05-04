Menu

Crime

Scam targets Kelowna residents, claiming grandchild in police custody

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 6:57 pm
A grandparent scam is making the rounds in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
A grandparent scam is making the rounds in the Okanagan. File / Global News
There were a dozen complaints made to Kelowna, B.C., Mounties Thursday, from people who had answered the phone only to be told the lie that their grandchild was in police custody.

“In order for their grandchild to be released from police custody they will be required to pay a large sum of money,” RCMP said.

“Sometimes the culprit will attempt to attend a victim’s residence in order to collect the requested amount, or even try to arrange to meet in a neutral location.”

RCMP want to remind the public that this is never a practice by the courts or by police and it is definitely a scam.

“These types of calls far too often target seniors in our community. We encourage anyone who may have been a victim of a call of this nature to contact the police,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

“The CRTC, Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission website can also offer helpful tips to deal with nuisance and unwanted callers who claim to provide services or products.”

If someone calls you asking for money and identifies themselves as a police officer, a lawyer or a representative of the courts, please hang up and call the non-emergency police line at 250-762-3300.

