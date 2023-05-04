Man killed in Langley, B.C. house fire, cause under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Langley, B.C. on Wednesday night.

Investigators with both the Langley RCMP and Township of Langley Fire Department remained on scene Thursday, trying to determine the cause of the blaze, reported to have started in the basement.

In a news release, police said they were notified of the fire around 7 p.m., and when they arrived, firefighters were already performing first aid on the man found inside the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.