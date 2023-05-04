Suspect sought after woman harassed in Toronto: police

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on April 26, at 8:09 p.m., officers received a report of criminal harassment in the Runnymede Road and Dundas Street West area.
Police said between April 16 and 26, an unknown man allegedly harassed and followed a woman around Runnymede Road between Bloor Street West and St. Clair Avenue West.
Officers are now searching for a man around 50 years old, standing five-foot-10 and weighing around 220 pounds.
Police said he has light brown and grey short hair, an unshaven face with black and grey facial hair with pock-marked skin.
Officers said the suspect’s left arm was amputated below the shoulder. He was last seen wearing a black Boston Bruins baseball hat, black-framed sunglasses, a black scarf, a maroon zip-up sweater, light grey sweatpants and running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments