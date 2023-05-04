Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after woman harassed in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 4:22 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 26, at 8:09 p.m., officers received a report of criminal harassment in the Runnymede Road and Dundas Street West area.

Police said between April 16 and 26, an unknown man allegedly harassed and followed a woman around Runnymede Road between Bloor Street West and St. Clair Avenue West.

Officers are now searching for a man around 50 years old, standing five-foot-10 and weighing around 220 pounds.

Police said he has light brown and grey short hair, an unshaven face with black and grey facial hair with pock-marked skin.

Officers said the suspect’s left arm was amputated below the shoulder. He was last seen wearing a black Boston Bruins baseball hat, black-framed sunglasses, a black scarf, a maroon zip-up sweater, light grey sweatpants and running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Veteran broadcaster sues online harasser'
Veteran broadcaster sues online harasser
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTPSHarassmentRunnymede Roadharassment investigationtoronto harassment investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers