Suspect sought after woman harassed in Toronto: police

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 26, at 8:09 p.m., officers received a report of criminal harassment in the Runnymede Road and Dundas Street West area.

Police said between April 16 and 26, an unknown man allegedly harassed and followed a woman around Runnymede Road between Bloor Street West and St. Clair Avenue West.

Officers are now searching for a man around 50 years old, standing five-foot-10 and weighing around 220 pounds.

Police said he has light brown and grey short hair, an unshaven face with black and grey facial hair with pock-marked skin.

Officers said the suspect’s left arm was amputated below the shoulder. He was last seen wearing a black Boston Bruins baseball hat, black-framed sunglasses, a black scarf, a maroon zip-up sweater, light grey sweatpants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.