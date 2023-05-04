Menu

Health

Hamilton to expand pilot stocking food banks, rec centres with free menstrual products

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 4:15 pm
Success of a pilot project, launched in late 2021, to provide Hamiltonians in need with free menstrual products is set to expand in 2023. View image in full screen
Success of a pilot project, launched in late 2021, to provide Hamiltonians in need with free menstrual products is set to expand in 2023. Devin Sauer / Global News
A pilot program, through which the city distributes free menstrual products, has been deemed a success and will be expanded.

Statistics presented to the emergency and community services committee show more than 16,000 products were distributed last year at five participating recreation centres and another 34,000 products through the city’s food banks.

In response, the program will now be expanded to include all Hamilton recreation centres, city hall and municipal service centres.

Hamilton Food Share’s Joanne Santucci applauds the move.

“It was quite controversial when it was thought up”, said Santucci. “Now this product has become an absolute staple in the emergency food network.”

The pilot program was approved by council in early 2020 with a budget of about $120,000, but implementation was delayed until last year due to the global pandemic

Councillors also backed a motion, presented by Ward 1’s Maureen Wilson, to examine the cost of offering a wider selection of products through the program.

“Having a product is one thing, having a product that works is completely something else,” said Wilson. “People who menstruate, our bodies are different.”

