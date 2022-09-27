Free menstrual products available in City of Mississauga operated facilities by end of October

Send this page to someone via email

Free menstrual products will soon be available in public washrooms at City of Mississauga-operated facilities, officials say.

In a new release issued by the City, the products will be in at least one universal or female washroom at no cost to residents.

The City of Mississauga tells Global News that the dispensing machines will be stocked with both pads and tampons.

In a photo provided by the City, the menstrual products are in a red coloured machine with the words “Here for you. Free period products. Period.”

All dispensers will be installed by the end of October, the City said.

They will also be maintained and restocked as part of regular cleaning schedules, they added. Officials also said they will review if any other locations will be added based on demand and operating costs.

In April, city council approved a motion to provide free menstrual products in washrooms that include: recreation facilities, including community centres, golf courses and arenas, libraries, select park washrooms, culture facilities such as Meadowvale Theatre, Small Arms Inspection Building, Bradley Museum, Benares Historic House, Living Arts Centre and Mississauga Celebration Square.

They will also be available in Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Mississauga Civic Centre, City Centre Transit Terminal and the Ontario Court of Justice.

“No one should experience period poverty, regardless of their age or income,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “We are committed to removing these barriers, and providing free and easy access to those who need these supplies is the first step.”

Last October, the Ontario government made a three-year deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free feminine hygiene products in schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the government would distribute six million free menstrual products each year to all 72 school boards in Ontario. School boards would then distribute the products to students, Lecce said.