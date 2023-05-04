Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Manitoba Moose captain Oligny wins AHL’s man of the year award for community work

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 3:13 pm
The captain of the Manitoba Moose has been recognized as the American Hockey League’s man of the year for his off-ice work in the community.

Jimmy Oligny — whose team is currently leading 2-1 in the AHL’s Central Division semifinals — was named Thursday as the winner of the league’s Yanick Dupré Memorial Award.

The award, named for an AHL star who died of leukemia at the age of 24, is given to a player who has made outstanding contributions to his local community and charitable organizations.

Oligny, 30, has been nominated for the honour four times in his pro career.

The defenceman’s name was put forward by the Moose for the second consecutive year due to his extensive charity work when he’s not leading the Winnipeg Jets’ farm team.

Oligny is credited with creating a new program providing training and guidance for caregivers of foster children, as well as for his frequent support of the True North Youth Foundation and his efforts talking about mental health with Manitoba students.

He has also participated in events at St. Amant and Siloam Mission, raised funds for Camp Quality Manitoba, read to children at local elementary schools, and was involved in the Moose’s annual Pride event.

Oligny is the second Moose player to receive the award, after Jimmy Roy in 2003.

The team is next in action Friday night in Milwaukee against the Admirals.

Manitoba Moose feeling confident heading into the AHL playoffs
Winnipeg SportsManitoba MooseAHLWinnipeg hockeymanitoba hockeyJimmy OlignyYanick Dupré Memorial Award
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

