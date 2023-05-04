Surrey shooting likely tied to gang conflict, victim identified: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified 20-year-old Jayden Prasad of Surrey, B.C., as the victim of a shooting on Tuesday in Metro Vancouver’s second-largest city.

Prasad was known to police, RCMP said Thursday, and initial information suggests the shooting was targeted, connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police said they released Prasad’s name in an effort to establish a timeline leading up to his killing.

“This incident took place in the parking lot of a convenience store around 8 p.m., and once again, we are seeing a complete disregard for public safety in our communities,” said Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a news release.

Mounties responded to reports of the shooting around 8 p.m. in a parking lot in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue, where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Prasad could not be saved, but RCMP said the other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital.

A possible suspect vehicle was found in Langley after the shooting, with “indications that an attempt was made to light it on fire,” police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage or security cameras in the area of the shooting between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on May 2 to contact them. They are also seeking videos on the same day in the area of 200 Street and 36 Avenue in Langley between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 or at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.