Surrey shooting Tuesday night leaves 1 man dead

One person has died following a shooting in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday night.
RCMP officers were called to a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. in a parking lot near 108th Avenue and 148th Street.
B.C. Emergency Health Services says two people were transported to the hospital.
Police confirmed that one of those people, a man, later died in the hospital. They did not provide an update on the second person.
Police say it appears that the shooting was targeted but so far there is no word on if it is gang-related.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken conduct of the investigation.
Less than a year ago, there was also a fatal shooting just across the street. A man was shot dead while he was a passenger in a taxi.
The taxi driver was also wounded in the shooting but he survived.
